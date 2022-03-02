Zelenskyy begs West to stop 'genocide' as 'Russian Nazis exterminate' civilians in Ukraine

The Ukrainian president has pleaded for the help of Western allies. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Ukrainian president has pleaded for the help of Western allies to fight Russian troops, as he compared the conflict to World War II.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The desperate call for help came after a Russian missile attack, which killed five people, was carried out near to the Holocaust memorial complex in the city of Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter after the attack to ask the world not to "stay silent" amid the increased attacks on civilians in Ukriane.

He said: "To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…"

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, branded the attack as "evil and barbaric" saying: "Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric."

It comes as Boris Johnson again ruled out a no-fly zone over Ukraine, after Russian planes dropped bombs on the city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Read more: RT and Sputnik removed from App Store as Apple pauses all product sales in Russia

Read more: Diplomats astonishing walk-out during speech by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

The Prime Minister said: "It's very, very important to understand Nato is a defensive alliance. This is a time when miscalculation and misunderstanding is all too possible and it's therefore crucial that we get that message over.

"When it comes to a no-fly zone in the skies above Ukraine we have to accept the reality that that involves shooting down Russian planes ... that's a very, very big step, it's simply not on the agenda of any Nato country."

But Sir Keir Starmer has told Ukrainians living in Britain that he will speak to the Government about their pleas to support a no-fly zone over the nation.

The attacks on the sixth day of Russia's invasion came as Mr Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned speech to the European Parliament, where he accused Vladimir Putin of committing a war crime and targeting children.

He told the emergency committee meeting: "Nobody is going to break us, we’re strong, we’re Ukrainians.

"We have a desire to see our children alive. I think it’s a fair one. Yesterday, 16 children were killed.

"He also called on EU leaders to "prove" they are European, saying then "life will win over death and light will win over darkness".

Mr Zeklenskyy has made an official request to join the EU.

Read more: MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

Read more: Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Instead of helping to implement a no-fly zone fresh sanctions have been slapped on Moscow, designed to prevent Russia from using foreign reserves to lessen the economic impact that international measures are causing.

Additional economic measures introduced by the Foreign Secretary prohibit UK individuals and entities from providing financial services to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as well as the Ministry of Finance and National Wealth Fund.

Liz Truss said the decision was aimed at "degrading Russia's economy" as the West looks to pile financial misery on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said the UK had worked in close partnership with the United States and European Union on the sanctions introduced on Tuesday which aim to prevent the Russian central bank from using its foreign reserves "in ways that allow it to lessen the financial impact".

As part of Tuesday's sanctions, Sberbank, Russia's largest bank - which accounts for 35% of the financial sector, has been prohibited from clearing sterling payments through the UK's financial system.

Read more: 'Civilian casualties will rise', stark warning of Putin's 'weapons of serious destruction'

Read more: Putin's war machine 'is being starved', Deputy PM says after 'cluster strikes' hit Kharkiv

The UK has already sanctioned Russia's second largest bank, VTB, as well as eight other financial institutions.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - the country's sovereign wealth fund - and its chief executive, Kirill Dmitriev, have also been sanctioned, with their assets frozen and a travel ban in place for Mr Dmitriev.

The Foreign Secretary said: "We said Putin and those around him would pay the price for their unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine, and we are being true to our word.

"We stand with Ukraine, its people and its democracy, and will continue to support them diplomatically, economically, politically and defensively."

Companies such as Google, Apple, Nike, Jaguar and Land Rover have also announced plans to stop selling products in Russia, in light of the invasion.

The Government also announced a further £80 million in aid is being given to Ukraine bringing the total UK humanitarian aid package for the country to £120 million.