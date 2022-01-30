Mandatory vaccines for NHS and social care staff 'to be scrapped'

The Government is reportedly set to scrap the vaccine mandate for NHS staff. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is reportedly set to ditch plans requiring NHS and social care staff to be vaccinated against Covid.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Javid will meet ministers on Monday before confirming the U-turn, The Telegraph reports.

The decision is the result of the Omicron variant - which is generally much milder than previous ones - as well as warnings that the workforce could lose 80,000 members, a potentially crippling loss for an already strained health service.

Read more: Crunch week for Boris as partygate report due and controversial tax hike confirmed

Read more: Boris Johnson is a 'security risk', former home secretary tells LBC

The NHS vaccine mandate, announced in November, would have required all staff to be fully-vaccinated against coronavirus by April.

It means they would need to get their first jab by this Thursday February 3.

The vaccine mandate for care home staff came into effect in November.

If scrapped, the estimated 40,00 people who lost their jobs over the policy would be able to return.

The Government has recently scrapped all Plan B restrictions as a result of the Omicron variant being milder than ones that preceded it.

Work from home guidance, mask mandates and vaccine passports have all been ditched in response to the strain.

Read more: Govt accused of 'extreme negligence' after spending £0.5b on PPE that can't be used

Read more: Laurence Fox reveals he has Covid days after claiming he did not need to be vaccinated

The reports of the U-turn come at the beginning of a crunch week for Boris Johnson.

As well as facing the possible publication of Sue Gray's report into lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street, he is also facing growing questions about the cost of living.

Over the weekend he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed they were hiking national insurance - an unpopular move at a time where energy bills and inflation are soaring.