Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in Sadiq Khan after 'public ousting' of Cressida Dick

The Metropolitan Police Federation has said it has no faith in London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the "public ousting" of Cressida Dick. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Metropolitan Police Federation has declared it has "no faith" in Sadiq Khan following the "very public ousting" of commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, with the atmosphere amongst officers at "rock bottom".

The federation, which represents more than 31,000 officers, said comments made by the London Mayor have "undermined the professional, dedicated and incredibly difficult work of tens of thousands of hard-working and brave police officers from across the capital".

It follows the dramatic resignation of Dame Cressida, who quit her role on Thursday hours after telling LBC she would stay on in her role.

It was made clear Mr Khan no longer had sufficient confidence in Dame Cressida to lead the under-fire force.

Mr Khan summoned the beleaguered police boss at 4.30pm on Thursday after he decided her plan to reform the force was insufficient - but she handed in her resignation instead of attending as requested.

According to Home Office sources, Priti Patel thought the decision to attempt the meeting without alerting her was "rude and unprofessional".

Now the police federation has hit out at the mayor, saying it is "deeply disappointed" in his actions.

Accusing politicians of using "policing and the career of the country's most senior police leader to deflect from their own failings", Ken Marsh, chairman of the body, said: "This is not a move we take lightly.

"We have let the mayor's office know in no uncertain terms how our brave and diligent colleagues deserve better.

"The atmosphere amongst Metropolitan Police officers is horrendous - it's rock bottom.

"Officers in London feel saddened and angry that the commissioner Cressida Dick has been pushed out in the way she has.

"She was reforming. She was changing. The culture is changing.

"We are deeply disappointed with the actions of the mayor."

"The Federation will continue to speak up for these courageous colleagues. They are being forgotten about by our elected mayor. Enough is enough. Officers have no faith in Sadiq Khan," he added.

It is understood it could take several months to find and appoint Dame Cressida's successor but the recruitment process is expected to be completed by the summer.

Asked for his view on Mr Khan's role in forcing her out, Boris Johnson said: "I think the best thing I can say about Cressida Dick is that I think over many, many years - I've known her for many years - she has played a remarkable role as the first female head of the Metropolitan Police.

"I thank her for all her service. It goes back a long time.

"I wouldn't want any other issues to cloud what I think, overall, is very considerable record of public service."

Mr Marsh said the Metropolitan Police Federation was "sickened" by incidents that have hit the headlines over recent months, but that they were "not reflective of an entire workforce".

It comes after a report by the police watchdog exposed violently racist, misogynist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers based at Charing Cross police station.

He added: "We've got to put some context on what we are talking about. The incidents that have taken place are horrific. We do not want these individuals in the job.

"But the federation will continue to speak up for our good officers. We totally accept that we have to deliver for the public and work to improve confidence, but if you haven't got your workforce with you then you are not going to achieve what you're setting out to achieve."