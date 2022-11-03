James O'Brien: The right-wing media 'don't give fig' about angering people

3 November 2022, 12:02

By Madeleine Wilson

"These are the kinds of things that happen in banana republics", says James O'Brien as he destroys "myth peddlers" telling you to get cross about asylum seekers and immigrants.

It comes as the government is likely to face a judicial review over the conditions in which migrants are living in the Manston processing centre, with reports of overcrowding and disease outbreaks, a minister has admitted.

Some 2,600 migrants have been kept for more than four weeks in the centres - only designed to house 1,600 for 24 hours.

The processing centres have now suffered a breakout of the bacterial disease diphtheria, as well as the skin condition scabies.

There have also been claims that Suella Braverman ignored legal warnings that the Home Office was breaking the law by keeping asylum seekers in overcrowded, disease-ridden processing centres for too long, according to reports.

James O'Brien told listeners he was shocked at the "speed of vindication" when it comes to the current UK migrant crisis.

He continued to say: "One of the ugliest things about this whole saga is the conflation of asylum-seeking and immigration."

The number of people crossing the Channel this way has skyrocketed in recent years, with more than 38,000 this year alone.

James said: "Everything is in such a state at the moment we're probably going to be looking at austerity on the horizon.

"Huge sways of the country are running on fumes.

"People can't afford their energy bills, they're choosing between heating and eating.

The recently reinstated home secretary was told at least three weeks ago that migrants were being kept in overcrowded centres in Manston, in Kent, for unlawful lengths of time, the Sunday Times reported, citing five sources.

He later added: "No one can tell the truth, it's a mad period in UK history.

"No one can tell the truth.

"No one in power!"

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Liz Truss

Keir Starmer

Jeremy Hunt

Boris Johnson

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Kwasi Kwarteng

Latest News

See more Latest News

Imran Khan addresses supporters at a 'true freedom march' on October 28

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan 'shot in the leg' in assassination attempt

Andrew Bridgen faces a five-day suspension

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen faces five-day suspension from Commons over 'cavalier' attitude to rules
Jeremy Goodale (l) and Willard Miller (r) accused of murdering Spanish teacher Nohema Graber over a bad grade

Two US teenagers killed Spanish teacher over 'bad grade', court hears

David Fuller pleaded guilty to more sexual offences

Morgue monster David Fuller admits 16 more sexual offences against 23 women's bodies

A majority of Brits now regret Brexit but the issue remains divisive

Majority of Brits now regret Brexit, new poll finds - after public anger at cost of living and inflation
Gareth Southgate slammed for controversial comments about migrant workers in Qatar

Gareth Southgate slammed for claiming Qatar workers "united" in wanting World Cup

James Corden is in more hot water over using other comics' jokes

James Corden under fire in second 'joke theft' spat after critics say he repeated Noel Fielding gag on Late Late Show
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates later

Bank of England hikes interest rate by 0.75% to 3% - as UK heads for 'longest recession in history'
The government is facing a judicial review over its treatment of migrants, the immigration minister has said

Government facing legal challenge over migrant overcrowding in Manston

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again