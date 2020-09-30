LIVE: Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer to clash at PMQs

30 September 2020, 09:22 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 09:37

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer are to face off at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday afternoon after a chaotic week of lockdowns at universities.

The Prime Minister will face questions over the support given to students after their return to university - only to be told they cannot leave their accommodation for two weeks.

Read more: Students 'allowed to go home for Christmas' but some will have to self-isolate beforehand

He is also expected to be quizzed over Chancellor Rishi Sunak's winter economic plan and the impact of the Government's refusal to extend the furlough scheme and faces a rebellion from up to 80 of his own MPs over stricter coronavirus measures.

Read more: Liverpool 'days away' from more severe covid-19 lockdown

The event follows a gaffe by the Mr Johnson yesterday, when he was forced to apologise after incorrectly explaining his own Covid-19 restrictions.

Follow the action live at the top of the page from midday and read more below...

Happening Now
Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

SNP

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Latest News

See more Latest News

This is the moment the angry shopper smashed dozens of wine bottles in a Co-op store

Shopper smashes two shelves of wine in Co-op in anger over Covid one-way system
Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Wales, has reported 82 cases of coronavirus

Major Covid-19 outbreak reported in Royal Glamorgan Hospital, Wales
Dozens of Coventry University students gathered at halls for a rave

Coventry University: 'Up to 200' students flout lockdown in rave at halls
Merseyside Police issued CCTV of concertgoers at Isla Gladstone Conservatory in Stanley Park, Liverpool who attended an outdoor orchestral performance of rap songs

Liverpool 'days away' from more severe covid-19 lockdown

Donald Trump was asked to "shut up" by his rival Joe Biden

'Will you shut up man?' - Trump and Biden get personal in first debate
Priti Patel asked officials to explore sending asylum seekers for processing on Ascension Island

Ascension Island: Priti Patel 'explored' sending migrants to remote outpost
Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of introducing Thatcherite economic policies

Labour: Sunak's economic policies are throwback 'to worst days of Thatcher'
The Internal Market Bill could override parts of the Brexit agreement

MPs approve controversial UK Internal Market Bill

Mr Sharma accused the media of engaging in a "gotcha" style of journalism

Business Secretary criticises 'gotcha' questions over coronavirus rules
The former Trump adviser was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sebastian Gorka: US presidential debate was 'shambolic'