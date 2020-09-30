LIVE: Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer to clash at PMQs

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer are to face off at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday afternoon after a chaotic week of lockdowns at universities.

The Prime Minister will face questions over the support given to students after their return to university - only to be told they cannot leave their accommodation for two weeks.

He is also expected to be quizzed over Chancellor Rishi Sunak's winter economic plan and the impact of the Government's refusal to extend the furlough scheme and faces a rebellion from up to 80 of his own MPs over stricter coronavirus measures.

The event follows a gaffe by the Mr Johnson yesterday, when he was forced to apologise after incorrectly explaining his own Covid-19 restrictions.

