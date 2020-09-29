Students 'allowed to go home for Christmas' but some will have to self-isolate beforehand

29 September 2020, 12:51 | Updated: 29 September 2020, 12:55

Gavin Williamson said students can go home for Christmas
Gavin Williamson said students can go home for Christmas. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Students in coronavirus lockdown will be allowed to go home for Christmas but many will need to self-isolate before they are allowed to leave, the Education Secretary has said.

Gavin Williamson said the Government will work with universities to make sure all students are supported to return home for Christmas if they choose to do so.

He said: "I know there has been some anxiety about the impact safety measures will have on the Christmas holidays.

"Students are important members of the communities that they choose to study in. We expect them to follow the same guidance as those same local communities.

"We are going to work with universities to make sure that all students are supported to return home safely and spend Christmas with their loved ones if they choose to do so."

This story is being updated

