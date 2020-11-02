Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away. Picture: PA

Coronavirus lockdown two in England is coming but can you still travel and go on holiday? Can you travel in the UK? And do you have to rush home if you're already away? Here’s the latest holiday guidelines.

As England heads into a second lockdown on Thursday, November 5, to help stop the spread of coronavirus, holidays and travel are once again taking a big hit.

Many who have holidays booked, either in England or abroad, are now being told to cancel their trips under the new rules and restrictions outlined by Boris Johnson and the government for the second Covid lockdown.

So, can you still go on holiday during England’s second lockdown? Can you travel inside England? Are you likely to get a refund for your trip?

When does the second England lockdown begin and end?

Here’s everything you need to know about holidays and travelling during the new four-week lockdown including whether you need to rush home:

Holiday abroad will be cancelled for the next four weeks under new lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA

Can I still go on holiday abroad during the second lockdown?

Unfortunately not - all travel, even to second homes is not permitted in the new lockdown rules.

If you already have a package holiday booked, you will be entitled to a full refund from the company you purchased it from.

Holiday and flight refunds get a little more tricky if booked separately as there is a risk of you losing your money if the flight company don’t cancel their flights.

Many holiday and travel companies have insisted they will contact customers in due course to offer refunds, travel vouchers or reschedule.

Can you still travel in the UK?

The same rules as abroad apply to a staycation in the UK - all travel is prohibited, including to second homes, as the population are encouraged to stay home to stop the spread.

Hotels and holiday companies are also working on the same guidelines and offering refunds, vouchers and a chance to rebook.

Travel in lockdown is prohibited as the leisure business is forced to close again. Picture: PA

What if you’re already on holiday when the second lockdown begins?

If you are already away as England heads into a second lockdown, you are able to finish your trip, whether it’s abroad or in the UK.

However, if you are on a trip in the UK, you need to remain aware that of the new coronavirus restrictions as restaurants, pubs and leisure facilities close from Thursday.