Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Boris Johnson is to make a statement this afternoon. Picture: No10

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is to deliver a statement today after telling the nation it is time to 'get ready' for no deal with the EU.

The Prime Minister is expected to set out further details on the various lockdown restrictions for the parts of the country, after it was confirmed Lancashire would enter tier three of the regional rules.

What time is the PM due to speak?

Boris Johnson will speak at a press conference at 4pm today

What is Boris Johnson expected to say?

Greater Manchester is facing being put into Tier 3 and Boris Johnson has the power to force it to happen amid ongoing resistance from local leaders.

The Prime Minister could use today's press conference to announce he is putting the region into tier three, the highest alert level.

Earlier today Lancashire was put into tier three, with local leaders saying they had been 'bullied' into it by No10. There was also a row over the closure of gyms. Gyms in the Liverpool region have been made to close but those in Lancashire can stay open.

In a video message today Boris Johnson said that the UK should 'get ready' for a no deal scenario with Europe but did not rule out further talks.