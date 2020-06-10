The government's missed targets and U-turns over coronavirus: A full list

As the government admitted they will not meet their target of getting all primary children back to school this month, LBC looks back over the other missed targets, broken promises and U-turns during the coronavirus crisis.

Plans for all primary school pupils in England to return to classrooms before the summer holidays have been dropped.

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson admitted in the House of Commons that the government will not meet their target. Teaching groups had already said the ambition wasn't deliverable.

From the promise of 100,000 tests per day to the U-turn over the Migrant Health Charge, here are the other areas that the government has rowed back on pledges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus tests

Pledge

Matt Hancock: "We will reach 100,000 coronavirus tests per day by 1st May."

What actually happened

With just a few days to go, the government were well short of that number. Indeed on April 28th, fewer than half that number were carried out. But the numbers shot up and on 1st May, the government proudly pronounced that they had carried out 122,347.

That claim quickly fell apart however. It was revealed that only 73,191 individuals were actually tests, with the government counting both nose and throat swabs taken on the same person twice. It also included 27,497 home testing kits which had been posted, but had not actually been carried out processed.

The number of tests then slid down to below the six-figure number for the next 12 days and only went back over 100,000 on the 14th May.

PPE for NHS workers

Pledge

Robert Jenrick: "A very large consignment of PPE is due to arrive in the UK from Turkey tomorrow."

What actually happened

This shipment was supposed to contain 84 tonnes of safety equipment, including 400,000 gowns, to protect healthcare workers complaining about the lack of kit.

That shipment didn't arrive the next day, or the day after or the day after that.

Most worryingly, despite being inspected by British officials in Istanbul, it was later acknowledged that the gowns were not of high enough standard to be used by the NHS.

Support for families of foreign NHS support staff

Pledge

Priti Patel: NHS porters, cleaners and social care staff were excluded from the Home Office scheme, granting families of health workers indefinite leave to remain in the UK if they die of Covid-19.

What actually happened

Critics complained the policy was unfair and LBC's Ben Kentish asked about this at the Downing Street briefing. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden simply said it was under review.

Just 32 minutes after the end of the press conference, the Home Office announced they were extending the scheme to all NHS support staff, with Ms Patel saying: "There are many, many heroes within the NHS, not just doctors and nurses."

Track and Trace

Pledge

Boris Johnson: "A world-beating operation to test, track, trace and isolate new infections will be in place by June 1st."

What actually happened

The system did indeed kick-off at the start of June, but it was not the full programme the government promised. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland admitted the system was not “as widespread as we’d like” at the start.

So far, a manual process has been launched, with people having to list the contacts they had been near in recent days.

The much-vaunted phone app, trialled on the Isle of Wight, has still not been launched. The head of the UK's Test and Trace programme, Dido Harding, has refused to put a timeline on when the app would be launched.

Migrant Health Surcharge

Pledge

NHS staff and care workers would no longer have to pay a controversial visa surcharge.

What actually happened

Boris Johnson originally defended this plan, suggesting the financial contribution this surcharge raised for the NHS was too important to lose.

However, Tory MPs and peers told him the policy was "mean-spirited and immoral" and with the risk of a House of Commons defeat with a Labour amendment to the Immigration Bill, Boris Johnson announced a U-turn.

A spokesperson said: "The prime minister has asked the Home Office and the Department for Social Care to remove NHS and care workers from the surcharge as soon as possible."

Primary school children back to school this term

Pledge

Gavin Williamson: "All primary school children to be back in school for a month before the end of term."

What actually happened

Some Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils went back to primary school on 1st June. Classes were split so that numbers were never higher than 15 per class. Other schools said they did not have enough space to safely open for children.

Today, the Education Secretary is to admit the plan to get all children back before the summer holidays will not be possible.

Head teachers had consistently said it having everyone back at school had never been a practical possibility.