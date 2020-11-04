Police clash with protesters near White House as US braces for unrest

Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington DC. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Protesters have clashed with police near the White House as the US braces for unrest amid uncertainty over who will win the presidential election.

With the battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden too close to call, and the possibility of days of counting and legal battles before a result can be called, demonstrators squared off with officers at Washington DC’s renamed Black Lives Matter plaza.

It came after police had detained two men outside the Labourers' International Union building. It was not clear why they were being held.

Officers on bikes formed a barrier between the men and the crowd as protesters tried to force themselves through.

Chants of "f*** the police" and "no justice, no peace" broke out while demonstrators called on police to release the men.

Some protesters kicked police bicycles while others called for the crowd to stop officers taking away the two detainees. Police escorted the detained men through the barrier of bikes.

The incident appeared to be the first instance of significant tension on a night, with fears that similar scenes could follow across the US.

Buildings in downtown DC were boarded up while the White House was protected behind a fence.

A Black Lives Matter march snaked its way through the city and largely avoided a confrontation with police.

A small minority of demonstrators went face-to-face with officers but the majority moved on without trouble.

Earlier, there had been a relaxed atmosphere on the plaza, with Trump and Biden supporters mixing without any issues.

The only sign of tension came after a preacher obstructed an anti-Trump flag being carried along the street.

As temperatures dropped, some of those gathered huddled around a projector showing TV news bringing live updates from across the US.

Bernadette Eichelberger, a 68-year-old retired health care worker, admitted the wait for results had frayed her nerves. She said she has spent much of the last week phoning potential voters for Mr Biden and is fearful of what another victory for Mr Trump will mean for the country.

"I've been worried for the last year," she said. "I've been sick for the last four years of what he's done to this country. It would only get worse - we will become a fascist country if he gets elected."