Best of 2021: Interview with Gaza resident paused as bombs fall live

27 December 2021, 12:35

By Seán Hickey

As tensions escalated between Hamas and Israel, LBC witnessed live how the crossfire affects those on the ground.

Tensions flared in the Middle East during the summer following the evacuation of Palestinians from houses in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem and standoffs at Al-Aqsa mosque on holy days.

Hamas launched rockets from the Gaza strip during this time, leading to a heavy response from Israel.

Matt Frei spoke to humanitarian Najla Shawa, who lives in Gaza, in the wake of an intense night of bombing from Israel. While discussing the conflict, LBC listeners and staff held their breath while the sound of bombs neared.

Watch the heart-stopping moment above.

