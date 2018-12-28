Afua Hirsch Slams “Bigoted” Caller After Furious EU Migrant Row

Afua Hirsch branded this caller a “bigot” following a furious row in which he claimed “you don’t value being British”.

The LBC presenter said David summarised “everything that is toxic with the Brexit debate”.

It was sparked over a new Home Office video explaining how EU citizens living in Britain can apply for post-Brexit settled status.

It has been widely criticised for its “upbeat tone” - including Afua who branded it as “tone deaf”.

Afua Hirsch was in a heated row over EU migrants. Picture: LBC

David, however, disagreed, claiming the £65 fee for adults was a small price to pay.

In the heated clash, he told the LBC presenter: “You really hate this country more than Gina Miller - you’re anti-everything.”

“You don’t value being British”.

EU citizens and their families will need to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK after 31 December 2020.



Find out more: https://t.co/S5UB9n8iFU #Brexit pic.twitter.com/HdqySqRk8M — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) December 27, 2018

Afua hit back, telling David: “I’ve had enough of you David, it’s always nice to talk to bigots.

“That really says it all… this summarises everything that is toxic about the Brexit debate.”

