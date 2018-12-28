Afua Hirsch Slams “Bigoted” Caller After Furious EU Migrant Row

28 December 2018, 13:50 | Updated: 28 December 2018, 13:57

Afua Hirsch branded this caller a “bigot” following a furious row in which he claimed “you don’t value being British”.

The LBC presenter said David summarised “everything that is toxic with the Brexit debate”.

It was sparked over a new Home Office video explaining how EU citizens living in Britain can apply for post-Brexit settled status.

It has been widely criticised for its “upbeat tone” - including Afua who branded it as “tone deaf”.

Afua Hirsch was in a heated row over EU migrants
Afua Hirsch was in a heated row over EU migrants. Picture: LBC

David, however, disagreed, claiming the £65 fee for adults was a small price to pay.

In the heated clash, he told the LBC presenter: “You really hate this country more than Gina Miller - you’re anti-everything.”

“You don’t value being British”.

Afua hit back, telling David: “I’ve had enough of you David, it’s always nice to talk to bigots.

“That really says it all… this summarises everything that is toxic about the Brexit debate.”

Watch it above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

The 10 moments on LBC that made listeners laugh out loud

LBC’s Top Laugh Out Loud Moments Of The Year

1 day ago

LBC's biggest on-air bust-ups on 2018

LBC’s Biggest And Most Explosive On-Air Bust Ups Of 2018

7 days ago

The top 10 moments of The Nigel Farage Show 2018

The Top 10 Moments Of The Nigel Farage Show 2018

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile