Border Force staff 'demoralised' as thousands of tourists enter UK each day

5 April 2021, 10:59

By Fiona Jones

Border Force staff are "very unhappy" that thousands of tourists are entering the UK each day - with hundreds arriving on visas issued by the Home Office, border security expert Chris Hobbs tells LBC.

Thousands of tourists are being let in to the country every day, despite the Government tightening restrictions on British people going abroad.

Of the 20,000 people arriving every day, around 8,000 are tourists, with hundreds arriving on tourist visas issued by the Home Office, according to Border Force staff.

One visa was granted to a tourist from Peru who said on their application form that the reason for their trip to the UK was to “visit Big Ben”.

Read more: 'Traffic light' system for holidays abroad unveiled - but 'don't book this summer'

Former border officer Chris Hobbs told Andrew Castle the Border Force at Gatwick and Heathrow airports are "not having a happy time at the moment."

"I'm reliably informed there's virtually no checks on tourists leaving the UK at the moment...there's no police inspecting documents or questioning, so if you want to go you can basically go if you are prepared to take a small risk."

He continued, "As for them coming in the poor old Border Force have been having to deal with huge queues due to the extra paperwork they're having to process... they're very unhappy about the numbers of people coming in."

Mr Hobbs said staff at the borders are "very demoralised" they are not able to do the job they are paid for.

"You do wonder whether being lax on people leaving the country for whatever reason isn't doing other countries any favours whatsoever."

Independent SAGE member Dr Gabriel Scally told LBC he was "alarmed" that this amount of people are entering the country each day, branding the system "botched."

"At last we're doing well in terms of getting people safe and vaccinated...but that's just one protection. What we really need to worry about is this virus," he said.

"We're protected at the moment from most of the viruses circulating but the virus changes and mutates, the more the virus is replicating in people and countries, the more opportunity it has to mutate."

Dr Gabriel said the vaccine efforts become fruitless if "you're going to let people travel around the world."

He told LBC, "This system looks like another botched attempt to convince people we're handling the virus properly."

Read more: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sheep walk through a snow covered field in Slayley, Northumberland, after snow fell overnight on Easter Monday

UK weather: snow falls less than 24 hours after 17C Easter sunshine
Barber Maggie McGillivray trims Sam Rosenblom's hair at Tony Mann's Barber Shop in Giffnock near Glasgow

Hairdressers, homeware shops and garden centres reopen in Scotland
Richard Okorogheye is still missing

Richard Okorogheye: Missing student's mother says every day is a 'nightmare'
Rapid lateral flow tests will be offered to everyone in England twice a week from Friday.

Twice-weekly Covid tests for all in England to stop outbreaks 'in their tracks'
The two-week-old baby was rushed to hospital but nothing could be done to save him, police said.

Two-week-old baby dies after pram hit by car on pavement

Former Prime Minister David Cameron is under fire for his use of contacts to lobby the government on behalf of Greensill Capital.

Labour demands tighter lobbying rules to tackle 'cronyism' amid Cameron controversy
Police divers have been searching in Epping Forest as they investigate the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye (left).

Richard Okorogheye: Police divers deployed in search for missing student
Lucille Downer, 85, has been named as the victim of a tragic attack by two dogs.

Two dogs 'humanely destroyed' after great-grandmother dies in 'violent attack'
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Large crowds gathered in Edinburgh Meadows as Scotland's stay at home order came to an end

Police officer hospitalised after mass brawl at Edinburgh Meadows

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile