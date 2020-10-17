Local lockdowns 'won't work' without public support: Public Health England chief

By Seán Hickey

A director at Public Health England believes isolated lockdowns and restrictions won't work in suppressing Covid-19 unless the public support the strategy.

Yvonne Doyle told Andrew Castle that the new alert level system was introduced as "a trade off and a balance to keep children in school," keep people in work, and protect vulnerable members of the public.

Andrew told the director of Health Protection at Public Health England that "Boris Johnson can impose upon Manchester Mayor Burnham tier three status" despite protests in the area.

She told Andrew "it's very important this is done as collaboratively as possible," adding that it "is in everyone's best interests," to work together to stop the spread of the virus.

Andrew insisted that simply "following the science...is a bit of a nonsense," noting that there is no such thing as just following the science, as Government work independently whilst considering the science.

Yvonne Doyle insisted it was crucial that the public support new Government measures on Covid-19. Picture: PA

Ms Doyle told Andrew that professionals "provide the best possible material and advice, and the government decides"

"It's important for leaders to make these decisions," she added.

The medical expert issued a warning to listeners, insisting tighter restrictions "won't work unless people are onside.

The other part of this is the collaboration of the population, people have to comply. If they don't agree with it, they won't and the virus will continue on its merry way."

