Ex-top cop slams Sadiq for condemning Met following Dick resignation

By Seán Hickey

This former police officer tells LBC that blanket accusations of racism and misogyny in the Met demotivate good officers in the force.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dame Cressida Dick resigned as the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police this week following a series of scandals surrounding the force.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also drew criticism this week for his handling of the affair, as Dame Cressida quit following his response to her plans for reform in the force.

Stephen White OBE told Andrew Castle that it was "a sad thing" to see Dame Cressida go from the Met's top job.

Read more: Nick Ferrari Says: The glaring incompetences shown by the Met must never happen again

The former Senior police officer, now working as a consultant who has worked on police reform, told LBC that in the wake of a series of scandals relating to institutional racism, mysogyny and misuse of power, police constables "need to be absolutely ruthless" to stamp out bad cops sullying the reputation of the Met.

"There's absolutely no place for them and there needs to be an environment where it's safe for others to blow the whistle or to condemn and report."

Read more: 'Undignified and ill-judged': Former Met Commissioner slams Sadiq for forcing Cressida out

Mr White went on: "The reality is most police officers are decent human beings. Policing is a human endeavour and one needs to motivate, one needs to report and recognise the good behaviour."

He went on to attack the Mayor for his criticism of the Met's management of several scandals.

"To blanketly condemn a whole force or to describe it as racist, misogynistic and so on, that will be demotivating to so many other men and women who go in every day."

The office of the Mayor of London has been approached for comment.