‘Woke means nothing to you’, caller tells Andrew Castle in heated exchange

By LBC

This caller suggested Andrew Castle’s race meant he could not fully understand diversity after a previous guest claimed “woke policing” results in unsolved crimes.

One “disappointed” caller during Andrew Castle’s show this morning told him that diversity does not mean much to him because he is a “white middle aged man”.

In a clash with the radio presenter, Kevin in Finchley said: “You seem to use woke as a pejorative a lot…you are a white middle aged man -”

“So what?” Andrew challenged.

“Now you’re going to get defensive”, Kevin replied. “Woke means nothing to you, you don't really care about it…diversity means nothing to you.”

“Be careful you don't turn everything into a culture war and therefore alienate people so they don’t listen”, Andrew warned.

“Just because I am a white middle aged and male doesn't mean I can't understand issues that you don't think directly affect me”, he said.

Both then said they were “disappointed” in each other following the accusations.

Kevin was responding to an earlier guest, Former Detective Chief Inspector Mick Neville, who said there are many “senior officers who've all been promoted on woke nonsense - certainly not catching criminals”.

This comes after the news that one million theft cases have gone unsolved in just 12 months. The guest added that the number of burglaries solved has halved from a “woeful” 10 per cent to 5 per cent in the last decade.

He called for the Home Secretary to make it clear that the "only job" of police officers is to "prevent and detect crime".

Kevin called the guest “a dinosaur” and said: “The Met police are not on special measures by accident”, to which Andrew agreed.

As a black man with four sisters and two daughters, he said he was “concerned” about whether or not “they are going to be protected and treated decently” if they ever had to approach the police.

He said he believed in “robust policing” but added: “What I don’t want them to be is racially abusive, sending racist memes and WhatsApp messages to each other, to be disgraceful to women and to be sexist.”