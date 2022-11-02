James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“This is not bad apple territory, this is cultural”, warns James O’Brien, as he unpacks systemic issues within police forces yet to be resolved, slamming those who focus more on “woke policing” than this.

James O’Brien unleashed several blows in the direction of right-wing politicians and media figures today, pointing out their failure to focus on systemic issues within police forces instead of what has been called “woke policing”.

He said: “Few words more ridiculous and wrong in recent years than people, very silly people, talking about ‘woke policing’.

“Whether it’s Suella Braverman or a rent-a-gob Daily Mail columnist pretending to believe that because a police officer chooses to do the lambada at the Notting Hill carnival, or doesn't hit a Just Stop Oil protester over the head with a truncheon, or dares to wear a multi-colored helmet on Pride Day, that this is somehow evidence of something rotten in the heart of the force.”

Read more: 'Trigger warning' slapped on Churchill's letters because he called Germans 'Huns' sparks anger

James pointed out that there is “genuine evidence today published of something truly rotten in the heart of the force”, listing harrowing convictions of some of the applicants.

These included robbery, indecent exposure, domestic abuse, a recruit who was a pimp, those who have lied about familial involvement with drug dealing, and those involved in criminal gangs.

James said: “You’ve got the Inspector who’s reviewed the Met and seven other forces concluding that there could be thousands of people in these categories- people who should never have been allowed near the force!

“You think immediately of PC Wayne Couzens, the murderer of course of Sarah Everard”, he stressed, reminding listeners of the case last year that shocked the nation, right from her initial disappearance to the full revelation of the things he had done to her.

Couzens was given a whole-life sentence for that crime.

Read more: PM takes on 'woke' policing after telling cops to 'fight crime, not bad jokes on Twitter'

“The idea that the British media/political establishment has spent most of the last year trying to get us excited about ‘woke policing’ when right under our noses an absolutely virulent cancer has been working its way through most police services in this country is yet more evidence of how profoundly we are let down by Conservative politicians and right wing commentators and journalists!”, he raged.

“Suella Braverman I think used it as a distraction from her own egregious conduct.”

In a personal reference to his beliefs, he said: “I accept the need for redemption in society. Goodness knows I was raised a Catholic, it’s a crucial part of our faith, but I also worry that the people who are protecting and guarding us are clearly unfit for purpose.”

“How the hell has this happened?”, he asked in wonder.

“Think about what it means, particularly for women.”