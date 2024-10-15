Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/10 | Watch Again

15 October 2024, 20:40

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/10 | Watch again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Bronwen Weatherby - LBC Wales Correspondent
  • Robert Jenrick -Conservative Party Leadership Contender and former Immigration Minister
  • Professor Giles Yeo MBE - From the Department of Clinical Biochemistry at the University Cambridge and author of ‘Why Calories Don’t Count: How we got the Science of Weight Loss Wrong’
  • Josh Simons - Labour MP for Makerfield who is calling out politicians' use of X
  • Lord Hannay - Former Ambassador of the UK to the United Nations
  • Mehreen Khan - The Times' Economics Editor
  • Matthew Allsopp - Audiologist at Harley Street, runs a YouTube channel called The Hearing Tracker
  • Daniel Lippman - White House & Washington DC Reporter at Politico

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

