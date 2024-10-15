Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/10 | Watch Again
15 October 2024, 20:40
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/10 | Watch again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Bronwen Weatherby - LBC Wales Correspondent
- Robert Jenrick -Conservative Party Leadership Contender and former Immigration Minister
- Professor Giles Yeo MBE - From the Department of Clinical Biochemistry at the University Cambridge and author of ‘Why Calories Don’t Count: How we got the Science of Weight Loss Wrong’
- Josh Simons - Labour MP for Makerfield who is calling out politicians' use of X
- Lord Hannay - Former Ambassador of the UK to the United Nations
- Mehreen Khan - The Times' Economics Editor
- Matthew Allsopp - Audiologist at Harley Street, runs a YouTube channel called The Hearing Tracker
- Daniel Lippman - White House & Washington DC Reporter at Politico
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.