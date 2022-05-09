Andrew Marr: PM will be laughing with relief over Starmer's Beergate resignation vow

Boris Johnson will be laughing in relief as Keir Starmer's future rests in the hands of Durham police. Picture: LBC

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson will be laughing in relief as Keir Starmer's future rests in the hands of Durham police, Andrew Marr has said.

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter said: "After many days of a twisting, turning story about what went on during a Labour party beer and curry event in Durham during the lockdown, the Labour leader Keir Starmer this afternoon announced that he’d resign if he got a fixed penalty notice.

"He doesn't think it will happen - no rules were broken he said again and again but if it means that his future is now squarely in the hands of the Durham police.

"If they find against him it means that the opposition, not long before a possible general election, will be plunged into a divisive leadership contest.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

"I’m an old git and I can’t remember anything like this has happened in British politics before.

"This evening there has been a strange rhythmic noise throbbing through Westminster.

"It's the sound of Boris Johnson, still facing questions about his number 10 parties and after losing hundreds of Tory council seats, explosively hooting with laughter and relief.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"I'm going to be talking to Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, Jonathan Powell, Tony Blair's former chief of staff in Downing Street and later on, Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell, about what this extraordinary turn of events means for Labour and British politics."