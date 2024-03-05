Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/03 | Watch again
5 March 2024, 20:10
Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 05/05/24
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North
- Baroness Nicky Morgan - Conservative Peer - who served as Education Secretary under David Cameron and Culture Secretary under Boris Johnson, who was the first woman to chair the Treasury Select Committee.
- Kelly Beaver - Chief Executive of IpsosUK.
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester.
- Rachel Johnson - LBC presenter every Sunday at 7pm who joins us from Israel.
- James Elder - Global Spokesperson for UNICEFTECH.
- David Smith - Guardian's Washington Correspondent.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/