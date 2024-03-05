Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/03 | Watch again

5 March 2024, 20:10

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 05/05/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North
  • Baroness Nicky Morgan - Conservative Peer - who served as Education Secretary under David Cameron and Culture Secretary under Boris Johnson, who was the first woman to chair the Treasury Select Committee.
  • Kelly Beaver - Chief Executive of IpsosUK.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester.
  • Rachel Johnson - LBC presenter every Sunday at 7pm who joins us from Israel.
  • James Elder - Global Spokesperson for UNICEFTECH.
  • David Smith - Guardian's Washington Correspondent.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

