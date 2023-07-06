Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 06/07/23

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lewis Iwu - Author of 'Words That Win: How to Win the Debates that Matter', and former Director of the Fair Education Alliance

Alice Stott - Director of Programmes at Voice 21 the UK's national oracy education charity and a former secondary school teacher

Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter

Tim Marshall - Foreign affairs analyst and author of 'The Future of Geography'

Clive Efford - Labour MP for Eltham who is calling for a delay to ULEZ

Dr Susan Domchek - Executive Director of the Basser Center for Breast Cancer at Penn Medicine, who is recruiting 28 people with abnormal potentially cancerous cells to see if a vaccine can be used to prevent cancer from developing

Vivian Schiller - Former Head of News at Twitter and Former President and CEO of NPR

Aletha Adu - Political Correspondent for The Guardian

Camilla Turner - Chief Political Correspondent for The Telegraph

Joe Mayes - Political Reporter at Bloomberg



