Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

6 July 2023, 19:45

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 06/07/23

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lewis Iwu - Author of 'Words That Win: How to Win the Debates that Matter', and former Director of the Fair Education Alliance
  • Alice Stott - Director of Programmes at Voice 21 the UK's national oracy education charity and a former secondary school teacher
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Tim Marshall - Foreign affairs analyst and author of 'The Future of Geography'
  • Clive Efford - Labour MP for Eltham who is calling for a delay to ULEZ
  • Dr Susan Domchek - Executive Director of the Basser Center for Breast Cancer at Penn Medicine, who is recruiting 28 people with abnormal potentially cancerous cells to see if a vaccine can be used to prevent cancer from developing
  • Vivian Schiller - Former Head of News at Twitter and Former President and CEO of NPR
  • Aletha Adu - Political Correspondent for The Guardian
  • Camilla Turner - Chief Political Correspondent for The Telegraph
  • Joe Mayes - Political Reporter at Bloomberg


Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

