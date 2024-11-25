Tonight With Andrew Marr 25/11 | Watch again

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 25/11/24

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

James Reed - CEO and Chair of Reed, Britain's biggest recruitment brand

Naomi Clayton - Director of Policy and Research at the Learning and Work Institute

Brian Dow - Chief Executive of Mental Health UK and the Deputy Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Jordan Cummins - UK Competitiveness Director at the CBI

Ciaran Martin - Former Founding Chief Executive of the National Cyber Security Centre, and former Director of Security and Intelligence at the Cabinet Office

Alex Davies-Jones - Labour MP for Pontypridd and Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls

Bronwen Wetherby - LBC Reporter

Shashank Joshi - Defence Editor at The Economist

