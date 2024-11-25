Tonight With Andrew Marr 25/11 | Watch again

25 November 2024, 19:43

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 25/11/24

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • James Reed - CEO and Chair of Reed, Britain's biggest recruitment brand
  • Naomi Clayton - Director of Policy and Research at the Learning and Work Institute
  • Brian Dow - Chief Executive of Mental Health UK and the Deputy Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Jordan Cummins - UK Competitiveness Director at the CBI
  • Ciaran Martin - Former Founding Chief Executive of the National Cyber Security Centre, and former Director of Security and Intelligence at the Cabinet Office
  • Alex Davies-Jones - Labour MP for Pontypridd and Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls
  • Bronwen Wetherby - LBC Reporter
  • Shashank Joshi - Defence Editor at The Economist

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

