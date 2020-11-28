Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy

By Seán Hickey

This man called LBC from a detention centre where he is waiting to be deported to Jamaica. He told David Lammy his story.

Daniel is scheduled to be deported to Jamaica on Wednesday as a punishment for obtaining a criminal record. He arrived in the UK aged 11 and hasn't been on a plane since then – he is now 30 years old.

"I was working as a bricklayer and they took my passport," he claimed, telling David that this marked the beginning of his descent, leading to his imminent deportation.

"Three years later they gave me my deportation order and that's when I started getting in more trouble."

"You couldn't work, and you fell into a life of crime," David summarised. The caller went on to reveal that he has three kids, but none of them know he is being deported. They haven't been able to visit him in the detention centre due to the pandemic.

The caller told David that he hasn't been in Jamaica since he left aged 11. Picture: PA

"My sentence finishes in May," the caller explained. "They just took me from prison and put me here – I didn't know I was getting deported."

Daniel went on to explain that he doesn't know what he'll do when he arrives in Jamaica. "I know it's going to be rough."

David was taken aback when the caller told him: "The only time I didn't know I was British was when the immigration officer came to my house and took my passport."