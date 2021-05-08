David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat

By Seán Hickey

This is David Lammy's heartfelt promise to the British electorate that Labour will change following a shocking election result.

"I'm not just disappointed, I'm gutted." The Shadow Justice Secretary began. Following monumental defeats across the nation, many fear that the Labour party under Sir Keir Starmer is in crisis.

"It feels like we've let Boris Johnson get away with it, again," he claimed.

David Lammy told listeners that the PM has been "making the same mistakes again and again and the result is 128,000 deaths," and by the Conservative gains, the nation seems to be letting him get away with it.

"It's not enough that we were not Boris Johnson, it's not enough that we weren't Jeremy Corbyn."

"We can do better, we must do better, we will do better."

David vowed that Labour will "come forward with a policy agenda that speaks to the future, not the past."

"Labour will be the party that offers bold and transparent economic change."

He reminded listeners of the achievements of the Labour movement throughout history, insisting that "in Government we made society fairer."

"Labour will need to dust itself off, stop the in-fights, and take more pride in its legacy."

In a final promise to the British public, David said that "we will change the Labour party – both how it operates and how it talks."