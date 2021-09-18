'Nadine Dorries? Really?': David Lammy dissects the Cabinet reshuffle

By Tim Dodd

This was David Lammy's brutal dissection of the Cabinet reshuffle as he asked "what kind of Culture Secretary" Nadine Dorries would be, and pointed out that Gavin Williamson should have left government "months and months ago".

It comes as a Cabinet reshuffle saw Dominic Raab demoted to justice secretary, and Gavin Williamson, Robert Buckland and Robert Jenrick given the boot.

Nadine Dorries was also drafted in as Culture Secretary, replacing Oliver Dowden, who is now chair of the Tory Party and Minister without portfolio.

David said: "We've lost Gavin Williamson, but you might say we should have lost him months ago, months and months ago, after the fiasco of GCSEs, the fiasco of laptops. It just went on and on. Free school meals, confusing Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje.

"And into Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries. Nadine Dorries? Really? What kind of Culture Secretary is she going to be?"

"Dominic Raab is now my opponent," David said, as he rubbed his hands together.

"Is it a demotion? It looks like a demotion. But again, you might say he should've gone ages ago. Particularly when he was found on a beach in Crete, wanted of course, as Afghanistan was falling."

"But there we have it, there's the reshuffle," David concluded.

