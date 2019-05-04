"I Did Not Do It" Gavin Williamson Tells Former Defence Minister

Former Defence Minister Sir Gerald Howarth told Ian Payne that he called Gavin Williamson as soon as he heard the news of his sacking.

The former Aldershot MP said that the police made the right decision not to conduct a criminal investigation into the Huawei leak.

"No state secrets were revealed, no lives endangered,"he said.

The leak of information from the National Security Council to a journalist from the Daily Telegraph saw Mr Williamson sacked as Defence Secretary after he refused to resign.

The former Defence Minister says journalist call politicians all the time to confirm rumours. Picture: LBC

"The fundamental issue is our national security," said former Tory MP Howarth.

Mr Howarth said that when he was a defence minister the government knew the Chinese were hacking the UK.

During the call the former minister revealed politicians receive calls from journalists quite often in order to verify rumours.

