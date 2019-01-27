Ian Payne Pulls Apart Brexiteer On Why He Voted To Leave

This Leave voter said that Brexit had something "to do with the EU" when Ian Payne asked how the UK's membership affects him.

Danny told Ian Payne that "we didn't ever vote or ask for political union" when the European Union was formed.

"As a nation we were hoodwinked into it," he said.

But when Ian asked how the EU was imposing on him, he couldn't give any specifics.

Ian Payne in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Personally, I voted for lots of, I think the Brexit vote, if you want to really understand Brexit a lot of it's to do with the EU, but a lot of it's to do with mass immigration for a long time," he said.

Ian said: "I understand the concern with immigration, whether it's European or worldwide.

"But it's this idea of we want this country back, where did it go? For the majority of us, it doesn't really affect you!"

Danny replied: "It probably doesn't on a daily basis, but longterm I look at what the EU is becoming and I don't want part of it."

