Dominic Grive Rules Out Resigning Tory Party If Boris Johnson Made Prime Minister

The remain-backing Tory tells Matt Frei he will not leave the party if Boris Johnson is elected as Theresa May's replacement.

Theresa May told Conservative MPs that she will set out a timetable for her departure from the leadership next month.

The Prime Minister told the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers that she would announce her plans for resignation regardless whether her Brexit deal is passed or rejected in its fourth vote in Parliament.

But speaking to Matt Frei on LBC, a Remain-backing Conservative said that he would remain a Tory MP if Boris Johnson became the party's leader.

Dominic Grieve said: "If the party wishes to elect Boris Johnson then he may win, but that's not to say he's going to make a good Prime Minister.

"My personal judgement, and I suspect the judgement of many MPs, is that when he's been offered the opportunity of high office he's been shown to be unable to discharge the responsibilities."

Boris Johnson MP says he intends to stand in a Conservative leadership contest. Picture: Getty

But when asked whether he would remain within the Conservative Party if Boris wins the leadership contest, the MP said: "I'm a Conservative so I'm going to remain as a Conservative member of parliament.

"Whether I'm in a position to follow the party whip is quite another matter, that depends on what the leader of the party is doing and my own opinion as to the leader of the party's fitness for office."

