There's A Good Chance Of Brexit Deal, German MEP Says

It's in the common interest of the European Union and Britain to negotiate the last 15% of a deal, says German MEP Elmar Brock.

Elmar Brock said that he believed that there is only 15% left to negotiate in a Brexit deal, and that a solution to the Irish border is in the EU's common interest.

The German MEP also said that he didn't believe that language used by Emmanuel Macron to describe Brexiteers would "change the course" of Brexit and lead to a new referendum.

The French President targeted those who promised Brexit would "bring a lot of money home", calling them "liars".

“Those who explain that we can easily live without Europe, that everything is going to be alright, and that it's going to bring a lot of money home, are liars,” he said.

Speaking to Matt Frei, Mr Brock said: "I don't think with such language you can change the course and set a new referendum."

He added that a second referendum "is absolutely up to the British people".

"I can only say I prefer no Brexit, but this is the decision of the British people."