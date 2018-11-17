Matt Frei Confronts Activist For Mass Bridge Protest For Forgetting Reason Behind Protest

Matt Frei challenges the organiser of a protest that has blocked five bridges in Central London after she forgot the facts behind her campaign.

Five major bridges in central London have been forced to close in a mass bridge protest by environmental activists.

Blackfriars, Lambeth, Southwark, Waterloo, and Westminster bridges have all been blocked, making it nearly impossible to travel to either side of the river in central London.

The spokesperson for the Extinction Rebellion movement told Matt Frei that the disruption is "just the beginning".

Speaking from Blackfriars Bridge, Lizia said: "We are here to disrupt every day life and business as usual because that is what will kill us".

But when she forgot some of the key facts behind the campaign, she began to read from a prepared script.

"We have a 1 in 20 chance... of... goodness what are the facts on carbon?" she said.

"What are they?" Matt asked, "you tell me!"

Video footage from Westminster Bridge shows hundreds of protesters blocking the road, with some sitting with their flags and placards.

