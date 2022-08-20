"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak

By Tim Dodd

Watch Matt Frei masterfully guide listeners through all the issues and risks associated with a summer's day out to the beach in Britain in 2022.

Starting with hosepipe bans in some areas of England that limit the use of people's gardens, Matt Frei explained how an alternative plan to visit the beach was also fraught with difficulty.

Matt said: "Imagine a country where you really want to run through your sprinkler on a very hot day, but you can't because of a hosepipe ban. So you head to the beach, but the same privately-owned water companies that restrict your water and fail to fix all those leaks while paying their bosses huge bonuses are now telling you to swim with your mouth shut so you don't swallow the raw sewage that they've been spewing into the sea.

"But how do you even get to that beach in this imaginary country? The trains are on strike, petrol costs a bomb, the country is an island and you may want to fly away - good luck with that by the way, the airlines have treated their staff so badly during the pandemic they now don't have enough to service all the flights."

Read more: 'Do not swim' at 22 beaches in England after sewage discharge, Environment Agency warns

Matt continued to outline what would happen if you were to suffer an accident on the way to the beach: "You may wait for an ambulance for hours, and if you do hobble to A&E by yourself you're lucky to be seen by a nurse after four hours."