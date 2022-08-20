"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak

20 August 2022, 12:11 | Updated: 20 August 2022, 12:33

By Tim Dodd

Watch Matt Frei masterfully guide listeners through all the issues and risks associated with a summer's day out to the beach in Britain in 2022.

Starting with hosepipe bans in some areas of England that limit the use of people's gardens, Matt Frei explained how an alternative plan to visit the beach was also fraught with difficulty.

Matt said: "Imagine a country where you really want to run through your sprinkler on a very hot day, but you can't because of a hosepipe ban. So you head to the beach, but the same privately-owned water companies that restrict your water and fail to fix all those leaks while paying their bosses huge bonuses are now telling you to swim with your mouth shut so you don't swallow the raw sewage that they've been spewing into the sea.

"But how do you even get to that beach in this imaginary country? The trains are on strike, petrol costs a bomb, the country is an island and you may want to fly away - good luck with that by the way, the airlines have treated their staff so badly during the pandemic they now don't have enough to service all the flights."

Read more: 'Do not swim' at 22 beaches in England after sewage discharge, Environment Agency warns

Matt continued to outline what would happen if you were to suffer an accident on the way to the beach: "You may wait for an ambulance for hours, and if you do hobble to A&E by yourself you're lucky to be seen by a nurse after four hours."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Experts have predicted the price cap on bills could reach £6,089 in April

Energy bills could spike to £6,000 next year, experts warn

Closed doors: A man walks past a shuttered pub in Kent

Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a girl aged six

Man charged with abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Manchester

The blast targeted Russia's Navy HQ in Crimea. Right - an attack on a munitions depot in Crimea earlier this month

Huge explosion as ‘Ukrainian drone strike’ rocks Russia’s Black Sea navy HQ

Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram

'Misogynist' influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

P&O sacked 800 staff and replaced them with cheaper foreign agency workers

P&O Ferries won't face criminal action for sacking 800 staff without notice

More strikes are taking place on Saturday

Weekend travel chaos as another day of strikes leaves just a fifth of train network running
Mr Gove has backed Mr Sunak

Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race - as he says Truss campaign has taken 'holiday from reality'
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey (right) accused of stabbing a man in a restaurant on London's Poland Street

Chef, 60, ‘stabbed worker to death in Soho Korean restaurant after row about food prep’

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

7 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

7 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile