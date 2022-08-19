'Do not swim' at 22 beaches in England after sewage discharge, Environment Agency warns

19 August 2022, 15:48 | Updated: 19 August 2022, 15:52

The Environment Agency has issued 'do not swim' orders for 22 beaches in England amid fears sewage discharged from rainwater overflows may have polluted the waters.
The Environment Agency has issued 'do not swim' orders for 22 beaches in England amid fears sewage discharged from rainwater overflows may have polluted the waters. Picture: Alamy/Environment Agency

By Lauren Lewis

The Environment Agency has issued 'do not swim' orders for 22 beaches in England amid fears sewage discharged from rainwater overflows may have polluted the waters.

Nine beaches in Kent, including Folkestone, Sandgate, Hythe, Dymchurch, Herne Bay Central, Tankerton, West Beach Whitstable, Sheerness and Leysdown, were among those listed as unsafe for bathing.

It comes after footage emerged of sewage lapping at the shores of Whitstable beach on Friday morning.

SOS Whitstable, an organisation that puts pressure on Southern Water to prevent sea pollution in Kent, Sussex and Hampshire, told KentLive the water giant was "downplaying" the scale of the issue.

A spokesperson said: "As well as the health risk posed to swimmers and the enormous damage inflicted on the marine life, this will prove catastrophic to the local economy, especially the fishing and hospitality industries, at a time when they are still recovering from the pandemic.

"Southern Water's comments that these releases are 'typically 95 per cent rainwater' deliberately plays down the seriousness of the situation and are potentially dangerous.

"Typically' does not mean 'always' and there is no way for the general public to differentiate between spills that are predominantly rainwater and those which aren't.

"Furthermore, the notion that these releases are only 5 per cent sewage and therefore not a risk, contradicts the volume of messages which we receive from people who have become ill after swimming."

Read more: Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: "This week's thunder storms brought heavy rain which fell onto parched ground and couldn’t absorb surface run-off, meaning that more rain than usual overwhelmed our network.

"This led to some overflows – which are used to protect homes, schools, businesses and hospitals from flooding – spilling excess water into the sea in parts of west Sussex, including Seaford.

"These discharges are heavily diluted and typically 95 per cent of them are rainwater.

"We are dedicated to significantly reducing storm overflows and are running innovative pilot schemes across the region to reduce the amount of rainfall entering our combined sewers by 2030."

Other beaches deemed unfit for swimming by the Environment Agency were Bexhill and Norman's Bay in East Sussex; Instow, Combe Martin and Ilfracombe Wildersmouth in Devon; Burnham Jetty North and Weston Main in Somerset; Heacham in Norfolk; Cleethorpes in Lincolnshire; Southport in Merseyside; Morecambe South in Lancashire; Tynemouth Cullercoats in Tyne and Wear; and Allonby in Cumbria.

Read more: ‘Jam in my donut’: Court hears more of Ryan Giggs’ poetry and text exchanges with his ex

Labour today accused the Government of allowing water companies to "cut corners", after new figures showed 1,076 years' worth of raw sewage has been dumped into UK waterways since 2016

Figures obtained by the party from the Environment Agency through Freedom of Information requests indicate that, since 2016, raw sewage has been pumped into the natural environment for a total of 9,427,355 hours.

Labour warned that the figures, which equate to 392,806 days' worth of raw sewage discharge, probably do not cover the full scale of pollution.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon attacked water companies and the Government over the findings.

"Families across Britain are trying to enjoy the summertime," he said.

"Whilst water companies are paying billions in dividends, the Tories have allowed them to cut corners and pump filthy raw sewage on to our playing fields and into our waters.

"Labour will put a stop to this disgraceful practice by ensuring there can be enforcement of unlimited fines, holding water company bosses legally and financially accountable for their negligence, and by toughening up regulations that currently allow the system to be abused."

The party said that areas affected by raw sewage discharge include popular tourist and bathing spots, such as rivers and beaches.

Read more: Chef, 60, ‘stabbed worker to death in Soho Korean restaurant after row about food prep’

Labour also said the data shows there has been a 2,553% increase in the number of monitored discharge hours between 2016 and 2021, with the party arguing that the situation is "drastically worsening" under the Conservatives.

In 2016, the Environment Agency recorded 100,533 hours' worth of spills. By 2021, that figure had rocketed to 2,667,452.

Earlier this month, a story in the Telegraph suggested that official plans to reduce the level of raw sewage discharged into waterways had been temporarily shelved.

However, the Government now appears to be sticking to the September deadline.

A spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs pointed to a statement released on its website on Thursday, which said the Government is "taking action" on sewage discharges, with the current administration being the first to set an expectation on water companies to significantly reduce discharges from storm overflows.

The statement quoted Water Minister Steve Double, who said: "We are the first Government to take action to tackle sewage overflows. We have been clear that water companies' reliance on overflows is unacceptable and they must significantly reduce how much sewage they discharge as a priority.

"This is on top of ambitious action we have already taken, including consulting on targets to improve water quality which will act as a powerful tool to deliver cleaner water, pushing all water companies to go further and faster to fix overflows.

"Work on tackling sewage overflows continues at pace and we will publish our plan in line with the 1 September statutory deadline."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Isis 'Beatle' from London jailed for life in US for role in hostage taking and beheading plot

Sir Alex was in court on Friday

'I never saw Giggs lose temper' Man Utd's legendary ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson tells trial

Keeping Up Appearances actress Josephine Tewson has died

Keeping Up Appearances star Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

Ryan Giggs told his PR executive girlfriend Kate Greville she was "the jam in my donut"

‘Jam in my donut’: Court hears more of Ryan Giggs’ poetry and text exchanges with his ex

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey (right) accused of stabbing a man in a restaurant on London's Poland Street

Chef, 60, ‘stabbed worker to death in Soho Korean restaurant after row about food prep’

Thomas Nutt, 46, killed Dawn Walker hours after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Killer husband who murdered wife on wedding night and hid body in suitcase jailed for life

Brits are scrambling to update their Apple devices after a major security flaw was found

Millions told to update Apple tech 'right now' after major security issue leaves devices vulnerable to hackers

klajeflakjf

NHS warns surging energy bills could cause 'humanitarian crisis' this winter

There are warnings the cost of a pint could reach as high as £14 in London in years to come

Price of pint in London could reach £14 and takeaway coffee nearly a fiver in coming years, research suggests

Exclusive
Melvin Terry waited for 27 hours in A&E before being sent home

Hospital apologises after grandfather, 76, spent 27 hours waiting for A&E bed before being sent home

The girl was allegedly abducted from Warne Avenue, Droylsden

Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Droylsden

Grant Shapps told Nick Ferrari there were "no plans" to introduce registration plates for cyclists

'No plans' to introduce registration plates for cyclists, says Grant Shapps

Jack Fenton was killed after being struck by a helicopter's tail rotor

Parents demand answers from Greek authorities after son, 22, killed by helicopter blade

Lady Louise

Lady Louise Windsor working for minimum wage at garden centre before university

Gerard Butler posted this picture of him and his pal Darius on Instagram

Gerard Butler pays tribute to 'dear friend' Darius Danesh and posts moving Instagram photo

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran

Man appears in court charged over ‘vicious’ fatal knife attack on pensioner on mobility scooter

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman walks along the edge of a crater from a rocket strike in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine

Two Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot near Ukraine border

A firefighting airplane over a wildfire near Alcublas in eastern Spain

More than 30 aircraft deployed to help tackle major wildfire in Spain

Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki on Friday

Finnish PM takes drugs test ‘for own legal protection’ after video leak

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin

Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments

Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia

Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM

Wreckage of a plane that collided with another plane in California

Two dead after plane collision in California

Whitey Bulger

Three men charged over prison death of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger

iPhones and iPads are among the affected devices

Apple reveals serious security issue with iPhones, iPads and Macs that could give hackers complete control
Another day of travel chaos awaits commuters in and to London

Unions threaten to strike for 'as long as it takes' as millions face more travel chaos in London
The officer has been charged with dangerous driving

Armed officer charged with dangerous driving after he drove unmarked car to Streatham terror attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London