Furious caller on coronavirus: "Why can't the government admit they got it wrong?"

By Fiona Jones

This furious Nigel Farage caller asked why the government could not admit they had got their coronavirus strategy wrong.

"I'm getting sick of watching these press conferences day after day where the government stand up there and even though we've got the benefit of hindsight, they don't admit that they've done even a tiny thing wrong," said Phil.

"As a result, the only questions the press are asking is why didn't you do this, why didn't you do that...why don't they turn round and say with the benefit of hindsight, we've made a few mistakes, if we did it all over again we might do a few things differently."

Phil said that if they did admit this, everyone would "be on their side and think fair enough."

"Then instead of this gotcha stuff, the press would be asking questions that we want to hear the answer to rather than why didn't you do this, why didn't you do that with the government constantly squirming."

The caller said there is no country in the world that can say with the benefit of hindsight that the made all the right decisions, pointing out that it would mean no countries would have cases.

Nigel agreed and said he respected French leader Emmanuel Macron for levelling with the nation that he underestimated the scale of this and made mistakes.

"That's what we want to hear!" he said.