Nigel Farage At His Angriest As Cabinet Backs Draft Brexit Agreement

14 November 2018, 19:43 | Updated: 14 November 2018, 20:24

Nigel Farage was at his angriest moments before Theresa May announced the Cabinet had supported her draft Brexit agreement.

After four hours of talks the Prime Minister emerged from Downing Street to make the announcement.

The draft withdrawal agreement has been met with hostilely from all sides of the debate.

Nigel Farage was furious as he broadcast from the European Parliament
Nigel Farage was furious as he broadcast from the European Parliament. Picture: LBC

- Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Broadcasting from Strasbourg, Nigel Farage was absolutely seething.

“I'm so angry today I can barely put it in words,” he thundered.

“This is the lowest point I've seen in my lifetime in terms of a British government and the trust that it has from the people.

“It's despicable!”

If you want to read the 585-page draft withdrawal agreement it’s now been released. Click here.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage thinks Boris Johnson is now more likely to be Tory leader

Boris Now More Likely To Be Tory Leader After Burka Remarks: Farage
Nigel Farage was broadcasting from Washington DC

School Friend Of Jihadi John Tells Farage: Isis Brits Must Face Death Penalty
Farage Obama

Thank You Obama, We Couldn’t Have Got Brexit Without You: Farage
Nigel Farage Donald Trump

“He’s A Dirty Rat!” Caller Stuns Nigel Farage With Huge Anti-Trump Rant
Nigel Farage

Blue Passports Are Returning After Brexit And Nigel Farage Couldn’t Be Happier