Nigel Farage Labels Jo Brand's Acid Comments "Utterly Disgusting"

Nigel Farage hit back at comments made by Jo Brand where the comedian suggested acid should be thrown over politicians she didn't agree with.

Nigel said he was "pretty tired" of "overpaid, left-wing, so called comedians" appearing on BBC Radio 4.

Comedian Jo Brand said she was thinking 'Why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?"

Mr Farage said it asked if in the current climate it was "inciting hate?"

He went on to say that a lot of people, like Jo Brand, "think the referendum was all a terrible mistake," and that they have a view that is "morally superior to everybody else's."

He added it seems they believe "anything can be used in defence of their arguments."

Nigel said: "This sort of behaviour is completely and utterly disgusting."

"Could you imagine if I was to tell a story like that about somebody on the other side," Nigel said, adding he believed the police would be knocking on his door within ten minutes.

The BBC said the jokes made on Heresy are "deliberately provocative as the title implies".

The cooperation added they were are "not intended to be taken seriously."

Watch the moment Nigel Farage denounces the comedian, or watch the whole Nigel Farage show here.