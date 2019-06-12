The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch Now

The Nigel Farage Show is live from Brussels at 6pm and you can watch it here.

As Tory leadership hopefuls use Brexit as a bargaining chip in the battle to become Prime Minister, Nigel Farage takes your calls.

Get involved in today's debate by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC, Monday to Thursday, 6-7pm and Sunday from 10am.