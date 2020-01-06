Nigel Farage on why President Trump ordered Soleimani's assassination

Nigel Farage explained why President Trump ordered General Qassem Soleimani's assassination.

Nigel said this assassination had happened because "there'd been a constant series of provocations that have come from Iran over the course of the last six to nine months."

The storming of US embassy by Iran-backed militia "brought back for Americans memories of 1979" where 52 US citizens were taken hostage from the embassy in Tehran, theorised Nigel.

He continued that the administration will have recognised that forty years on this may be happening again; he said US-Iran conflict does "psychologically for the Americans go back to 1979."

He also questioned where the UK stands after this death as Iran considers the UK "America's closest ally" but said we are "a bit piggy in the middle at the moment."

