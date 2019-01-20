Nigel Farage Reveals Plans For New Political Party With Sole Purpose To Deliver Brexit

The former Ukip leader has declared his support to a new political party with the sole purpose to deliver Brexit, in case MPs fail to deliver the result of the 2016 referendum.

Nigel Farage said the new party may not be needed, but if it is it will have "my full support in every way".

Dubbed 'Newkip' in the Sun newspaper, the party has been registered with the Electoral Commission by the former Ukip economics spokesperson Catherine Blaiklock.

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel warned that the new party will be ready should MPs in Westminster fail to deliver Brexit.

"I want to make it really clear to all those people in Westminster, that if they think they can betray Brexit and get away with it scott-free, they can't," he said.

"There will be a new political party, and yes I very much hope in those circumstances to be part of it.

"I don't want to do this, but if I have to do it, I will.

"Come on MPs, you can stop the need for this new Brexit party by just delivering Brexit."