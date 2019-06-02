Nigel Farage Hits Back At Senior Politicians For Boycotting Trump State Banquet

Nigel Farage hits out at senior political figures who will boycott the banquet held for US President Trump's state visit next week.

President Donald Trump lands in the UK at the start of his 3 day visit on Monday morning, where he will meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace ahead of a state banquet in the evening.

The US President will also be attending a national event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

The visit is expected to draw crowds of anti-Trump protests, with a likely return of the baby balloon flown when the President visited last year.

But Nigel Farage said that a boycott by senior politicians of the state dinner was hypocritical, pointing the finger at Jeremy Corbyn and others for attending the banquet after they attended one for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage said: "Jeremy Corbyn is not going to attending that state dinner.

"Vince Cable will not be attending, John Bercow will not be attending.

"Amazing isn't it?

"When the Chinese President turns up where they behave in all sorts of appalling ways, everyone's happy but because it's Trump they're not.

"And Trump has hit back by saying Jeremy Corbyn is making a mistake if he's not America's friend.

"Whether you like him or not, he is after all the President of the USA."

