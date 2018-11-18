Sir Vince Cable Slams Theresa May's "Dud Agreement"

Sir Vince Cable believes the Prime Minister brought back a "dud agreement" from the EU, but Jeremy Corbyn's position has left the country without clarity.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats told Nigel Farage that he could not support the "dud agreement" Theresa May has negotiated with the European Union.

Sir Vince Cable said that it "looks inevitable" that the agreement would not be passed through the House of Commons as the "numbers don't add up".

"I think the big question about where we go from there, a lot of it hinges on Jeremy Corbyn," he said.

He described Mr Corbyn as having given a "terrible interview" on television, in which he showed "complete lack of leadership."

"If he put his weight behind the call for a referendum, a People's Vote, it would now happen," he said.

"But he's backing off and as a result we have no clarity at all about what happens when the government's position is voted down."

Since The Prime Minister's draft Withdrawal Agreement was published, a number of Tory MPs have announced they have handed their letter in to the 1922 Committee.

In total, 48 letters are needed to spark a change in Conservative leader, but only the chair of the committee knows the official number submitted so far.