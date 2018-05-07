Nigel Farage: Writing's On The Wall For Kim Jong-un

"Donald Trump is a catalyst for huge change" says this caller, who believes the developments between North and South Korea are part of bigger global change.

Anthony from Staines told Nigel Farage that the North Korean leader "can see that he can't keep his country in the Stone Age any longer".

Nigel replied, saying: "Maybe Kim see's that the writing's on the wall for his administration."

But Anthony was looking at the bigger picture: "He's seen the way Gaddaffi went, and Sadam went, and he knows that's the way he's going to go.

"It just takes one domino, and the rest fall"

Nigel Farage. Picture: LBC

"He was elected on an America first policy, and at Davos he laid it out clearly that America first does not mean America alone," said Nigel.

"In some ways he's travelled more, and done more on the world stage than anybody could ever have imagined."