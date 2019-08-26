Van Driver Says Endless Border Checks Will Make It "Impossible" To Continue Trading

Ciaran the van driver, who went viral after calling into LBC, tells Rachel Johnson "endless checks" on the border will make it "impossible" for him to continue trading.

The van driver who gave James O'Brien a fascinating insight into how Brexit will affect his business in Britain - before going head-to-head with Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg - said he will not be able to carry on trading if there are "endless checks" at UK borders.

Speaking to Rachel Johnson on LBC, Ciaran said he was "really worried" about any additional checks being introduced as they will "probably make it impossible" for his business to continue trading.

"As soon as you have the introduction of customs borders at every single port, you're going to have gridlock," he said.

"I'm literally banging my head against the wall."

There is uncertainty of what kind of border checks will be required to freight entering and exiting the UK from the end of October. Picture: Getty

His comments come after the Prime Minister said the EU will be to blame for any additional border checks following a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson said it wasn't the UK, but the EU, that was insistent on placing checks at the Irish border, with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warning it would lead to civil unrest.

European Council President Donald Tusk told Mr Johnson that the backstop was an "insurance to avoid a hard border", adding: "Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives in fact support reestablishing a border, even if they do not admit it."

