'She loved chatting': Steve Allen pays tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor

11 December 2020, 15:01

By Sam Sholli

This is LBC presenter Steve Allen's powerful tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor, following her death aged 83 after a battle with Alzheimer's.

One of Britain's most beloved entertainment stars, she first found fame in her role as a buxom blonde in the Carry On films and later became a household name playing Peggy Mitchell, the Queen Vic's battle-axe landlady in BBC soap EastEnders.

Her husband Scott Mitchell confirmed the tragic news, saying that she died in a London care home at 8.35pm on Thursday evening.

Steve said: "Everybody has got stories about Barbara Windsor. Everybody has got stories."

He added: "When she went out to something that involved her putting herself forward, you couldn't get her out...She loved chatting."

He later said: "She was known as 'busty Barbara Windsor'. But for people who knew her, she was somebody who had stories about everybody.

"I mean she really did. She could regale you with stories that make your hair curl. 

"She liked a bit of naughtiness, as indeed you can well imagine."

Dame Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014 and made the news public in 2018.

Both Dame Barbara and her husband campaigned to raise awareness of Alzheimer's following her diagnosis.

Boris Johnson, who met Dame Barbara through her dementia campaigning, tweeted: "So sad about Barbara Windsor, so much more than a great pub landlady & Carry On star. She campaigned for the lonely and the vulnerable - and cheered the world up with her own British brand of harmless sauciness & innocent scandal.

"Thoughts with Scott and all her family & friends."

The Best Of Steve Allen

Steve Allen

Steve Allen's Chinese Takeaway: Hilarious Story

Steve Allen

Steve Allen's Rip-Roaring Top Gear Rant

Derren Brown LBC

Steve Allen In Conversation With Derren Brown

Steve Allen on Radio X

When Steve Allen Met Chris Moyles

Steve Allen

Steve Allen's Moving Tribute To Mum's Cancer Fight

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan's plans include the possibility of increased charges for high polluting vehicles.

Drivers from outside London could be forced pay £3.50 to enter city
Emergency services at the scene of a house fire on Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury

Mother injured leaping from window to escape fire that killed two children
MPs will have their salaries frozen for 2021/22

MPs' pay frozen after backlash over proposed £3,000 hike

File photo: Social distancing sign on Regent St, London

Covid R rate rises slightly to between 0.9 and 1

Ben and Isaac talk to their grandparents Sue and Alan through a window, as they self-isolate at their home

Self-isolation period cut from 14 to ten days from Monday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the National Renewable Energy Centre

Boris Johnson says no-deal Brexit is now 'very, very likely'

Schoolchildren will be given tests in the worst-affected areas

Mass testing rolled out at secondary schools for worst-hit areas of London, Kent and Essex
A car mounted the pavement

Five injured after car mounts pavement in Stamford Hill

Here's everything you need to know about a no-deal Brexit

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you? Everything you need to know
'The entire country needs to see this'

James O'Brien's most powerful Brexit monologue yet