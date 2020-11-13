Mayor of London answers your questions | 10am

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will be live on LBC, taking questions from listeners from 10am.

Mr Khan was in the LBC studio being grilled by listeners with James O'Brien.

With the country in a second national lockdown questions over coronavirus are sure to be high on LBC listener's agenda.

Earlier Sadiq Khan told the Met Police to carry out a review of its road traffic stops - to try to address concerns over tactics affecting black Londoners.

The Mayor's published figures which show black people in the capital are six times more likely to be stopped in their vehicles than white people which is sure to be a subject people want to discuss.

