Speak to Sadiq - Mayor of London answers your questions

17 June 2021, 15:06

Speak to Sadiq
Speak to Sadiq. Picture: LBC

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will be live on LBC, taking questions from listeners from 10am on Friday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joins James O'Brien for Speak to Sadiq, live from LBC's studios.

Every month, Sadiq will host an LBC phone-in, taking your calls on whatever you want to ask him.

Whether it's a question about the tube, terrorism or the housing crisis. Send your question in to Speak To Sadiq.

Come back here at 10am to watch Speak to Sadiq live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.

Mr Khan will be in the LBC studio being grilled by listeners with James O'Brien.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the Mayor of London anything you want to ask him.

Get involved in the debate by calling the Mayor on 0345 6060 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #SpeakToSadiq or email here.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The Best Of Speak To Sadiq

Sadiq Bullseye

"Bullseye Goldsmith": Sadiq's Zac Takedown

Sadiq Khan State of London

Audience Show Sadiq How Much They Hate Garden Bridge

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Admits He's "Struggling" During Ramadan Fast

Sadiq Khan News

Lights in some parts of London will default to red for motorists

Traffic lights in some parts of London set to remain on red to prioritise pedestrians

20 days ago

The Mayor hit out at the plans

Mandatory voter photo ID branded 'backwards step borrowed from US' by Sadiq Khan

1 month ago

Sadiq Khan wants to encourage people back to London's shops and tourist attractions

Sadiq Khan unveils major tourism campaign for London after reelection as mayor

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Over-18s will be able to book their jabs from Friday.

All adults in England invited to book Covid-19 jab from Friday as cases rise by 11,000
BTP officers were not patrolling when the attack took place, an inquiry heard

BTP officers went for a kebab on two-hour break before Manchester Arena attack
The slow down in infection rates comes after it was announced Freedom Day would be delayed.

Covid infections show signs of 'slowing down' with cases 'to decline within two weeks'
Amber list 'update': What are the quarantine rules for travellers?

Amber list 'update': What are the quarantine rules for travellers?
22 people were killed following the Manchester Arena bombing

Manchester Arena bombing: Security failings led to 'missed opportunities' to save lives
The World Health Organisation has said all women of childbearing age should stop drinking

All women aged 18 to 50 should stop drinking, WHO says

Scores of police with riot gear turned up to clear the camp of anti-lockdown protesters

Riot police clear 'anti-lockdown' protest camp off Shepherd's Bush Green
Early Spencer told LBC the Metropolitan Police were "bizarrely reluctant" to investigate the BBC over Martin Bashir

Earl Spencer: BBC has an 'enormous amount to answer for' in Bashir scandal
The world is changing, and Nick Ferrari examines that for LBC Views

LBC Views: The Times They Are a-Changin' in the new world of woke, Nick Ferrari writes
Shelagh Fogarty writes for LBC

LBC Views: Unjabbed carers can live with the consequences, Shelagh Fogarty writes