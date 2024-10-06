Multiple wild wallabies spotted in Nottinghamshire prompts wildlife experts to ask public to report new sightings

6 October 2024, 11:13 | Updated: 6 October 2024, 11:20

Several wallabies have been spotted in Nottinghamshire
Several wallabies have been spotted in Nottinghamshire. Picture: Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust (social media)/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Several sightings of wallabies have been spotted in Nottinghamshire over recent months, with wildlife experts asking the public to come forward with new sightings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first public sighting of the wild marsupial was in Calverton on July 21, with several reports of the kangaroo-like animal in other locations across Nottinghamshire - including Bottesford and Bilsthorpe.

Another sighting of the animal was spotted at Oakmere Golf Club, near Southwell, on July 29, Nottinghamshire Live reported.

The Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust (NWT) confirmed that the sightings of the animal are likely to be true and has tracked the locations of the marsupial sightings, some of which are separated by up to 20 miles (32 km).

Read more: Police force apologises to family after putting down pet XL bully by mistake

Read more: Man charged over death of 'kind' dad-of-one killed by XL bully 'while walking beloved puppy'

Wallabies are native to Australia but have been spotted roaming free in Nottinghamshire
Wallabies are native to Australia but have been spotted roaming free in Nottinghamshire. Picture: Alamy

"The distance between these, stretching from Bilsthorpe to Bottesford, is quite a distance and it makes it unlikely those animals are escapes from the same location,” Erin McDaid, from the NWT, told the BBC.

It’s also been alleged that the wallabies may have escaped from a private collection.

“We’re now wondering whether there’s been more than one escape recently or whether wallabies have been in the Nottingham countryside without us realising for longer than we thought,” Mr McDaid told Sky.

Wildlife experts have urged the public to come forward with wallaby sightings in Nottinghamshire
Wildlife experts have urged the public to come forward with wallaby sightings in Nottinghamshire. Picture: Alamy

To discover how many of the pouched animals, which are Native to Australia, are roaming free in Nottinghamshire, the Trust has requested that the public come forward with any new sightings.

The species records, which the Trust state are necessary for conservation efforts, can be reported by the public on their website.

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Latest News

See more Latest News

appea;

Appeal to trace owner of emaciated dog who's 'never felt grass under her feet' and abandoned in faeces-strewn crate
The girl has suffered 'life changing injuries' in the attack outside Westminster Academy

Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl, 14, scarred for life bailed
Rachel Reeves (L), Chancellor of the Exchequer and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer applaud as Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Seven million workers to receive sick pay 'from their first day of work' under new Labour plans
Amanda Abbington said she has received "hundreds" of death and rape threats since lodging complaints against her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington claims she felt 'relief' when cancer scare meant she could quit Strictly Come Dancing
The PM has called out the "vile hatred" against Jews and Muslims

Starmer slams 'vile hatred' against UK Jews and Muslims as he calls for end of 'cycle of violence' in Middle East
Bodies are pulled from the rubble of the collapsed building during a rescue operation after Israeli attack on a mosque near al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

Israeli airstrike on Gaza school and mosque kills 24 and injures 93

Republican Presidential Candidate Former President Trump Holds Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania

Elon Musk joins Donald Trump on stage as he holds rally at site of attempted assassination

Two children and a woman have been hospitalised after being attacked by a pack of four "dangerous out of control" dogs in south-east London.

Two children and woman injured by pack of four 'dangerous out of control' dogs as arrest made
IDF soliders have killed 440 members of Hezbollah in the first days of their ground invasion in Lebanon, a spokesperson for the force has said.

IDF 'kills 440 Hezbollah members in first days of invasion' as army warns of October 7 anniversary attack
Protesters with placards and Palestinian flags march demonstrate in London against Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon

Arrests made as thousands of pro-Palestinian activists march through London