How Does A Train Know How Full Carriages Are?

How does a Thameslink train know carriages are full? Picture: PA

Question: How does a Thameslink train know how full the carriages are?

Name: Lee, Banstead.

Qualification: Train driver.

Answer: The carriages have sensors on them and they know how much they weigh when they’re empty. They also know the average weight of a person. This means that as people get on and off they know how full they are.