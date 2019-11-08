Why do we eat using a knife and fork?

Eating with a knife and fork. Picture: PA

Why do we hold the knife in our right hand and fork in our left?

Why do we use a knife and fork? Melissa, Edinburgh

Name: Glen Basildon

Qualification: History enthusiast

Answer: The fork didn’t arrive in the UK until the 1600s, people would typically cut with their right hand, then hold their food with their left hand and use a single prong tool known as a poker to hold their food steady.