Why do we eat using a knife and fork?

8 November 2019, 14:49 | Updated: 8 November 2019, 15:18

Eating with a knife and fork
Eating with a knife and fork. Picture: PA

Why do we hold the knife in our right hand and fork in our left?

Mystery Hour Question

Why do we use a knife and fork? Melissa, Edinburgh

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Glen Basildon

Qualification: History enthusiast

Answer: The fork didn’t arrive in the UK until the 1600s, people would typically cut with their right hand, then hold their food with their left hand and use a single prong tool known as a poker to hold their food steady.

