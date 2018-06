Where Does The Phrase Getting Off Scot Free Come From?

Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

You know ‘getting off scot free’ means getting away with anything, but where does it originate?

Mark, Sunbury on Thames

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Martin, Bexley Heath and James O’Brien

Qualification: Worked for the Daily Express Library

Answer: Scot free means tax free. The Norse word for payment was Scot and its meaning has evolved from there to mean getting away with it.