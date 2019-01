Your Limb Is Severed, Who Owns The Limb?

Picture: PA

If your limb was severed and you can’t re-attach it, who owns the limb?

Answer

Name: Gerrard,Mitcham

Qualifications: My brother-in law had his leg amputated.

Answer: The person whose limb is amputated, owns the limb. You have the choice to take the limb home as long as it is not a biological hazard or it can be donated to science.